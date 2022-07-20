Jason Osborne is the GOP’s N.H. State House majority leader. He is a self-avowed Free Stater, which means he wants to cut taxes and cut ties with the federal government.
That’s odd because until recently he made his living running a student debt collection company. The U.S. Department of Education was his major source of income. The DOE recently pulled his contract and without federal assistance his company went belly up. He sent a mass email abruptly firing all his 500 employees.
The New Hampshire Business Review reported his company is facing a class action suit for failing to give the fired employees proper advance notice, a Manchester landlord is suing for rent due, there is a $1 million judgment for stiffing a staffing agency, a $181,000 judgment for reneging on a management company and more. All because he lost federal support.
Now let’s apply that lesson to New Hampshire, and we must because Osborne wants to end all federal taxes and ties. So, no more federal funds. Which means rather than 500 employees getting pink slips, tens of thousands New Hampshirites would. No more federal funds for broadband, highways, affordable housing funding, public schools, police and fire departments, Medicare and Social Security and on and on.
What was the GOP thinking when they made him their leader? Obviously, not what was best for New Hampshire. Fortunately, November provides all voters the chance to vote Osborne and his GOP enablers out of office. Let’s be sure to do so.
