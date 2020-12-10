To the editor:
On Dec. 3, your website ran an item touting the virtues of an industrial fish farm proposed for Belfast, Maine, that completely ignored the project's many problems.
The piece failed to mention that the Nordic Aquafarms project would dump 7.7 gallons of effluent a day into beautiful Belfast Bay. It would destroy 56 acres acres of mature woods, wetlands and the habitat of at least one threatened species, the extraordinary bobolink bird.
And Nordic's industrial plant would devour at least 630 million gallons of freshwater a year, putting at risk Belfast's limited aquifer and watershed.
Indeed Nordic's test wells suffered saltwater intrusion — and that's only test wells.
Here in Belfast, where I live, Nordic discovered serious questions about ownership of land it needs to cross with its saltwater intake and effluent discharge pipes, but the company failed to mention this on its state Department of Environmental Protection permit application. This potentially deal-killing land dispute is now before the courts.
The website item also failed to mention that Nordic would dig up large amounts of relatively settled industrial industrial mercury from Belfast Bay and dump the toxic sludge atop New Hampshire's drinking water, in an undisclosed New Hampshire location.
Finally, there are substantial questions about Nordic's competence. Nordic's Fredrikstad, Norway, plant is sinking into the ground because Nordic failed to adequately assess the site's soil.
Shockingly, Nordic made the same mistake here in Belfast, where it now proposes to dig up and truck away 14,000 truckloads of carbon-sequestering soil in order to stabilize the site, thus adding to Nordic's already quite considerable carbon footprint.
And Nordic's Norway neighbors have seen Nordic's promises of a silent plant devolve into non-stop noise that violates local noise ordinances and disturbs children in a neighboring day care facility.
Before you run another item touting the virtues of Nordic Aquafarms' highly destructive Belfast plant, you might want to google “Nordic Aquafarms opposition.” You'll get 2,610 hits in .5 seconds.
Lawrence Reichard
Belfast, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.