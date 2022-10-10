To the editor:
Perhaps you might seek the truth and print it regarding that which we hold as tradition, like the food being eaten from the holocaust we inflict upon animals at fairs and on holidays. It’s proving to be our own death sentence.
I just watched a trial in Utah, where two animal lovers were arrested for saving two sick piglets, named Lilly and Lizzie, from a slow and painful death at Chinese-owned Utah-based Smithfield. Happily, the jury found them not guilty of the crime of rescuing two babies from the dumpsters or dead piles (where millions of sick, dying animals are tossed to be rendered back to animal feed or gelatin) they are thrown in. Activists covering the trial said that Smithfield can legally throw away up to 18 millions pounds of dead or dying animals annually.
The video of the farm is at righttorescue.com.
If this is the measure of what civilized society has become, arresting activists for saving living beings from dead piles under penalty of jail time and fines, I’m happy to reject most of what is considered normal.
When I listen to the mothers of the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer, I know this is exactly what mother cows, pigs and other so-called farmed animals would say of humans who kill their babies, chop them up and eat them. The only difference is centuries of indoctrination and economic empires risen off the exploitation of non-human beings.
We have a long way to evolve to be the civilized society we falsely claim we are.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
