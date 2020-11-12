To the editor:
It is “good politics” to see President-elect Joe Biden attempting to mend fences and seek peaceful coexistence with Republicans. Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues in his attempt to destroy our democracy. I, on the other hand, have payback and revenge toward Trump on my mind. The list is too long to complete in the confines of this word-limiting format. But I want payback.
Payback for the last four years that he stole from millions of people. Payback for 240,000 plus people who have died on his watch from COVID-19. Payback for the millions who lost their jobs (and health-care insurance). Payback for the grandparents who haven’t seen their kids or grandkids graduate, get married or just grow up. Payback for demeaning the Constitution and the norms and values of our democracy. Payback for the total lack of any empathy for those who have died and who are suffering.
So, spare me the kumbaya feel-good letters. Trump, McConnell, Graham, Barr, Cruz and others, including Trump’s base of misled followers, are trying to destroy our way of life. Banishing Trump and his profiteering children to wherever they came from is a must. Seeing citizen Trump in waist-chains and an orange jumpsuit? That would be a good start.
Larry Winefield
Conway
