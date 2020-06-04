To the editor:
Dear Gov. Chris Sununu, We Massachusetts folks are so happy that you are opening up hotels, B&B's, inns and short-term rentals to us. Our governor is so strict. Who knows when we will have our accommodations open in Massachusetts — hack, cough — oops, sorry about that.
We can't wait to kayak on the Saco River and go shopping — sneeze, cough, spit — darn cough. Sorry about that. Your grocery stores are so much better stocked. And what's up with our Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh? Wearing masks all the time.
Oh, yeah, Gov. Sununu, I wear mine all the time; well, most of the time, or sometime. Oh, and finally — wheeze, cough, hack — about that 14-day quarantine at home before I come up? No problem, Chris. I am all over that one. Look forward to seeing you soon.
Larry Winefield
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.