To the editor:
I am very excited that Ailie Byers and Earl Sires are candidates for the Conway Planning Board.
While it is admirable that officials value the town and serve to “give back,” Ailie and Earl are actively engaged by giving forward.
As members of the MWV Housing Coalition and/or the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, they are hands-on committed to improving the quality of life in the valley.
As the only candidates to address specific issues in the Sun’s candidate profiles on May 8, Ailie and Earl understand the needs and challenges of the community in becoming a more affordable and enjoyable place to live and work. It’s a low bar to simply meet and enforce current regulations.
We would greatly benefit from Planning Board members that have vision and are constructively engaged in making that vision a reality. We should be grateful to have someone qualified in public administration on the Planning Board.
The entire community would be well served to have Byers and Sires serve on the Conway Planning Board.
Larry Garland
Jackson
