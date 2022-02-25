Many years ago, my then-husband and I moved from the valley to Aspen. He had a ski instructor gig at the mountain, I had a job with Transamerica Title company. We were fortunate to find housing set aside by the property owner specifically as employee housing — not “affordable” housing, but employee housing, since even that long ago, most employees could not afford Aspen rents or house/condo purchase prices and commuted long hours to Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.
The town began to actively do something about it. There was a clear difference in the housing definition — employee housing (which required letters from employers, wage info and earnings minimum/maximum) and affordable housing (because what what was affordable to some was not affordable by others).
We’re losing workers to other places not just due to salaries, but due to a shortage of decent places to live while they work (and this week they’re working very damn hard).
Yes, COVID brought the short-staffing issue to everyone’s attention, but the problem existed before that. Why not require cluster-housing/condo/hotel developers to build set-aside housing for local employees?
Why keep adding retail, restaurant and hotel venues when we do not have sufficient workers for those jobs?
We’ve seen (and workers and bosses have experienced) what staff shortages cost in terms of hours, gas prices, long commutes, Yelp reviews, exhaustion and general frustration. And now, complaints from even the nicest vacationers and tax-paying second home owners. Other places have done it. Maybe they can show us how?
