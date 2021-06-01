To the editor:
I owe an apology to the folks in Conway who oppose short-term rentals for reasons other than the ones cited in the article earlier this week where I was quoted.
When asked about the issue I had just gotten off the phone with a heartbroken family who might have to sell their vacation home. They worked so hard to be able to afford it but can’t carry two mortgages without being able to rent it when they can’t use it.
Long-term rental is not an option for them as the main reason they bought it was to have an affordable place to take a vacation with their whole family. I was also lectured to by an irate local who told me his kids were grown and gone and he finally had a peaceful neighborhood only to have it “overrun with families with screaming kids.”
That also made me mad. But it was wrong of me to label everyone as in that group of elitists. That issue aside I must say I do wish we had some representation of younger, working age folk on our town select boards. When the average age is 70 you lose perspective on how your actions can negatively impact a huge segment of the community.
Here is hoping the two sides can come together before spending thousands of dollars in court on cases where no one is a real winner.
Kimberly Clarke
Fryeburg, Maine
