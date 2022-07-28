To the editor:
One of the most powerful elected bodies in our state is the Executive Council, a five-member board representing five large districts.
One of their jobs is to approve the state budget. Additionally, if the governor or other agencies want to sign contracts worth more than $10,000 with outside agencies, the council must approve it. They consider themselves to be fiscally conservative, above reproach, and mindful of their constituents' needs. However, recent decisions by the Republican majority have proved otherwise.
In April of 2021, in a 4-1 decision, the EC approved the contract between the Department of Education and the Children's Scholarship Fund, the organization chosen to administer the Educational Freedom Accounts.
Millions in public money was sent to for-profit private and religious schools, placing public education in jeopardy and raising local property taxes. In another 4-1 decision, the council voted against the New Hampshire Family Program for contracts with three clinics that support 79 percent of the patients in the program.
The financial support provides family planning services, cancer screening, STI treatment as well as routine care. No funding goes to abortion care. Further, the council rejected $27 million in federal funding for COVID vaccine outreach.
Later, they approved $22 million after pressure from the public and the governor. Are these decisions fiscally responsible or responsive to constituents? What we need in New Hampshire are elected officials who will join together in decisions, not based on ideology, but based on the desire to further the common good fairly for all its citizens.
When you vote on Nov. 8, ask yourself two questions: Did my councilor, Joe Kenney, make fiscally responsible and fair decisions for us? Or should I vote for Dana Hilliard, someone with the experience and desire to make decisions that benefit all of us?
Kim Fudge
Conway
