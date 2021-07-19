To the editor:
New Hampshire could do a better job of requiring proof of citizenship by mandating a "picture ID issued by the state" or "proof of residence" ONLY! No more having your photo taken at the polls and signing an affidavit; leaves too much opportunity for deceit and/or voting in multiple towns.
Kevin Ryan
Bartlett
