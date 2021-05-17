To the editor:
I enjoy the written opinions of Jonna Carter.
I often disagree with her positions, but I usually find her thoughts and opinions interesting and thought-provoking.
I enjoyed her column about the STR debacle in particular. I do not own an STR, nor have I ever used one. I find the idea to be somewhat creepy, but I understand others may feel differently.
I have followed the issue as reported in the newspaper, and both sides of the argument make interesting points. Sometimes these points are made with too much venom for my taste, and a little humor is refreshing. Please keep Ms. Carter writing for your paper.
Kevin Mowry
Porter, Maine
