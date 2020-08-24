To the editor:
It is truly amazing to watch Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in an ad taking credit for stimulus money to New Hampshire residents.
Sen. Shaheen’s family has benefited in a big way financially. Let’s take a closer look. There are five companies owned or partially owned by her husband who controls one of the largest law firms in New Hampshire. A clothing company owned by her youngest daughter. A health management company partially owned by her oldest daughter. A Boston-based health company called Good Measures partially owned by her daughter Stefany Shaheen received $840,000. The daughter also works as a consultant, which can mean anything.
The loans to the companies above were from $20,000 to $1.2 million with the highest amount going to her husband’s law firm.
At this point, you might be asking if they really need the money. You be the judge when you watch Sen. Shaheen on the television once again asking you to send her back to Washington where her base salary is $175,000 per year. Sen. Shaheen did say she was not involved in any way. Really?
You cannot make this stuff up.
It is time to send Sen. Shaheen back to Madbury.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.