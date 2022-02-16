I am so tired of reading repetitive letters from STR owners proclaiming their undying love for the Mount Washington Valley when in fact their real purpose is lobbying to preserve their revenue streams. "We love the Valley, we carefully screen our tenants, we police behavior, we provide jobs for housekeepers," What BS. The truth is, most STR owners could care less about the impact of rental properties (commercial enterprises) in residential neighborhoods. If they really cared, they would have purchased theirs where zoning regulations permit them.
Today, I read an op-ed piece from Tom and Nori Derenge. I am so pleased to learn that their little enterprise is funding our government services and I am also pleased to learn that without them we will become Bluefield, W.VA. What incredible arrogance to suggest that you have much of anything to do with our financial health. No matter what anyone says including UNH experts, STRs generate little incremental revenue for the valley so forget the $65 million charade. That theory has been debunked in studies all across America.
So listen Derenges, and all you other out-of-staters who are supporting us through your incredible generosity, we don't need you. Our shops and restaurants can survive profitably without you. Did you ever consider that nearly every dollar spent on an STR visit is a dollar that isn't spent at inns and hotels. The very essence of an STR is the concept that you can rent a house, cook your own meals and enjoy a cheap vacation. Why else are the shelves at Grants and the supermarkets depleted every Friday.
I encourage local residents to call their representatives and senators and voice your opposition to SB 249. If they happen to be STR owners or are in the real estate business, demand that they recuse themselves from voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.