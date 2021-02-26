To the editor:
Freedom voters please support Alan Fall for reelection to the Freedom Board of Selectmen on March 9.
Alan Fall is a longtime resident of Freedom. Along with his wife Rachel he raised a wonderful family and has served the citizens of Freedom for many years in various positions.
Alan’s integrity, work ethic, skill set and common sense have served him and Freedom residents well.
His knowledge of the town, its history and the needs of the people have proven to be an invaluable asset to the selectmen and the town as a whole.
Alan is approachable, a good listener and forthright. He makes critical decisions only after learning all the facts, considering other views and opinions and applying common sense. I believe our current board of selectmen work as a great team and Alan is a big part of that team.
A vote for Alan Fall March 9 will insure that the selectmen and other Freedom officials will deliver quality governance which is part of what makes Freedom a great place to live.
Kelly J. McClare
Freedom
