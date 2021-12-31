To the editor:
I discovered your website and attempted reading an article, however, with the floating, flying, whizzing, bouncing advertising, bazaar advertising arena, one could easily forget the purpose of the site is to read, not swat and duck.
Put your overly enthusiastic advertisers on a roller coaster and have then juggle eels, then perhaps they'll recognize the futility of their presentations.
Kathryn Heyningen
Clermont, Fla.
