To the editor:
Last Friday afternoon at the Weather Discovery Center, we were in line to get my husband's first COVID-19 shot. It was drizzly and cold, and my Jack started to shiver in his wheelchair.
A person came from the head of the line and offered us to go in their place, inside where it was warm.
That gesture, although much unexpected, is a reminder that there are still good people in this world. You did not have to do the extraordinary thing that you did, but you did it anyway. And for that, we will be forever grateful!
Karen and Jon Lufkin
Glen
