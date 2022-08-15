To the editor:
My name is Karel Crawford, I am running for re-election to the N.H. House of Representatives. My new district, if elected, will be Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison. I have represented Carroll District 4 for the past 10 years.
To the editor:
My name is Karel Crawford, I am running for re-election to the N.H. House of Representatives. My new district, if elected, will be Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison. I have represented Carroll District 4 for the past 10 years.
I consider myself a common-sense, conservative Republican. My time in the House has been challenging, but also rewarding. I serve as the Clerk for Transportation and this is where my strength lies. I am not the kind of person who believes that my way is the only way. I am willing to listen and work with all sides and cast a vote that makes sense for the majority of my constituents and the citizens of New Hampshire.
I have lived in Moultonborough with my husband and two daughters for the past 44 years. My husband was a N.H. state trooper for 26 years and I own RedHill Driving School and have taught for 24 years. I am from a military and law enforcement family and I fully support all of our veterans and first responders in my capacity as a state representative and as a Moultonborough selectman.
I have served my community for 28 years as a school board member, a selectman and, now, as a state representative. I have the experience and passion to continue the work that needs to be done in Concord. I was recently re-elected as a Moultonborough selectman and I know that this position will be extremely helpful in determining what our towns needs are and how the state may come into play with the different legislation concerning education and donor-town issues.
I look forward to meeting the people of District 3 and hope they will give me the opportunity to represent them in Concord.
Rep. Karel A. Crawford
Moultonborough
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.