I was deeply moved by Ildiko Oyler’s courageous and eloquent column on July 7. Because she states that she is a Christian, I want to remind her that nothing we do could ever stop Jesus from loving us. There is nothing we can do that cannot be forgiven.
Although I never had an abortion, I know women who have. Post Abortion Syndrome is real. A one-minute online search led me to NH Right to Life who offers post-abortion counseling. There are many decisions that we make in our teens or 20s that initially appear to be expedient. With maturity and wisdom years or decades later, we can clearly see the mistakes.
I was appalled how she described how “easy it was to get an abortion. I just made an appointment with Planned Parenthood, went in, and signed a form.” I had more counseling than that when I had a colonoscopy.
The word “choice” implies that the individual knows all the options and understands the consequences of her choice. Women should see an ultrasound, understand the development of their baby, and be informed of all their choices: seeking support to have and raise a child or to seek support for adoption.
You were not informed of your choices, nor were you offered support of any kind. Any other doctor performing any other elective surgery would be at risk for malpractice.
I hope Ildiko knows that her life has purpose and meaning and if she feels she needs counseling she will confidently seek it.
