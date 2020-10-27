To the editor:
Walter Davis letter of Aug. 10 using an analogy of people urinating on one another makes me wonder where his head is. That being said, my letter of two months ago seems to be a Washington buzz today, so here it is.
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have used the last four years making a mockery of the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the Constitution. For the purpose of unseating the president. Their recent commentary echoes the same discourse as it applies to a Trump win in November 2020.
They have proven unable to put their personal agendas aside to be effective performing their duties as mandated by the oath they swore. Even in the face of Trump's unprecedented success, transparency is not what Pelosi and Schumer were looking for.
Never before in the history of the country has the Speaker had such a negative effect on our people and the nation. The COVID-19 contribution has not only acerbated the problem but is very questionable. All American citizens, regardless of their political affiliation have to consider how another four years of Pelosi and Schumer can be tolerated if we expect to move the country forward in the face of such adversity. Socialist Democrats, Iran, North Korea and China are poised to change our way of life in America.
The danger being perpetrated in our cities is no coincidence, the radical left is gaining a foothold they have been working and waiting for. It will not stop until such time the lower house does their part introducing stability and cooperation within all three powers of Government. Pelosi and Schumer have got to go.
Joseph F. Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
