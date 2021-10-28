To the editor:
You should be ashamed of yourself, Michael Kerins. Supporting civilians and military officers who turn on country and the fabric that made America great. All who wanted freedom of religion and personnel chance to improve themselves.
Your commentary has the flavor of every dictator that suppressed humanity. They to were of the opinion their position was the way or else. I have noticed other letters to the editor that agree all you want is to be right. You have no room for right or wrong, only your own thinking of how the world should be. You have had your mind altered by the left that managed to position the USA where it is today. On the brink of communism.
I suspect you know the kind of people you are supporting like George Soros, Pierre Omidyar, and their squad of billionaires. PolitiFact’s a pro-Democratic funded group launched by The Tampa Bay Times.
PolitiFact discredits anything that makes the Republican Party look dependable, moral or respectful.
Please do not tell me what and who I know. I believe my letters more than prove knowledge of what I write. I write down who and where I get information, read the references. Not doing so comes from being brainwashed by the left.
You will not hear from me again. I will not respond to a one-track mind any longer.
Joseph Dorsett, Sr.
Ossipee
