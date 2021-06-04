To the editor:
Rick Conte’s letter of May was quite discourteous as was Julie Webster’s letter on short-term rentals. The United States of America does not belong to Conte or Webster exclusively. It just so happens it belongs to all citizens of the USA, and they have the inevitable right and freedom to come and go as they please within thier borders.
Mr. Conte and Ms. Webster are examples of why the Democratic Party is no longer the party of the people. Their lack of consideration and understanding is on their sleeve. Why would anyone use an analogy that implies moving to another state is like “flushing the toilet”? Do you think the people of Florida feel the same way about Mr. Conte moving from New Hampshire or Ms. Webster’s family vacationing in Florida?
The Democratic leadership in Washington has the same belief. Keep the status quo because it benefits themselves. The House and Senate pork train is getting longer every day. You can read the Democrats like a book. First comes the bull s*** of a major infrastructure program. That makes the citizens think jobs, then comes the pork projects for each state representative regardless how frivolous.
The same people you are victimizing are the same families who suffered and died for the freedoms you are embezzling? Your right to do as you have done although legal and within the law carriers an element of unjustness. If you believe “Live Free or Die” put your brain in gear before you put your self-serving attitude in motion.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
