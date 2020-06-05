To the editor:
I was happy to see my letter dated May 27 got some attention, specifically from Rep. Jerry Knirk (June 5) and Barbara Desousa (June 2).
Barbara is a front-line health worker (thank you) who claimed “there is a consensus” masks prevent the spread of virus. Knirk disputed the CDC study conducted since 1946 that “the same authors did a study that surgical masks reduce coronavirus.”
See what he did there? Politicians are so good at spinning their narrative. The surgical mask (N95) is capable of filtering .03 micron particles. A COVID-19 particle is 0.0125 (hmmm, math).
But where is the science for paper/cloth masks? In fact, the WHO just published on June 2 that healthy people should not wear a mask (look it up, Knirk). They stated that only if you are sick or caring for a sick person should you wear a mask. With everything going on currently, the mask debate seems very trivial. But if we allow politicians to spin the facts for their narrative, then what’s next?
Jon Schippani
Intervale
