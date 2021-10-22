To the editor:
Rep. Jerry Knirk is blaming the refusal of the $27 million of federal funding on the Free Staters and the money was to be used to “increase vaccination rate to reach the homeless populations.”
The $27 million was for vaccine promotion, period. Not to vaccinate homeless and rural areas. The reason for not accepting the federal money wasn’t against vaccine promotion. Promote all you want. It was to avoid having the federal government govern our state by contract (because it can’t govern us by executive power…yet).
Accepting the $27 million was contingent upon “the State agrees to comply with existing and/or future directives and guidance...Assist the US Gov in the implementation and enforcement of federal orders related to quarantine and isolation”, and more.
Jerry, can you tell me one person that has been refused a vaccine? Is the phone line to the N.H. mobile vaccination van broken? The DHHS website states “The mobile vaccination van is available upon request for any size group across the State of New Hampshire at no cost.”
Jerry wants you to “stand up to the Free Staters and reject their nonsense”. To my understanding Free Staters subscribe to three core principles: private property, bodily autonomy and personal association.
Which of that nonsense are you against Jer? Anyone that wants to get a vaccine, go ahead — your body your choice. Funny, Knirk lives in a town called Freedom, but wants you to live like you are governed like the Australians right now. If you don’t see what the Australian government is doing to their citizens, please wake up. It’s coming here thanks to Rep. Knirk and the federal government governing by contract. Knirk, please sit down.
Jon Schippani
Merrimack
