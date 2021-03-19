To the editor:
Quddus Snyder makes a big mistake in his letters focusing his hatred on Republicans. What about his fellow Democrats who elected President Biden who is clearly mentally challenged and ruling by executive orders?
These orders stopped the completion of the Trump wall and encouraged over 100,000 illegal aliens to cross over our southern border with 40,000 of them children including 3,000 younger than 12 year sold.
The children cannot be released without parents. So, they go into the Obama-era holding cages like stray dogs while adults, possibly with COVID-19, are bused and released to towns and cities near you. This crisis is only just beginning. Meanwhile, Biden builds a wall around our Capitol to exclude legal U.S. citizens. What is he hiding from?
What about your Democrat lawmakers, Snyder, voting for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill? Not one Republican voted for it. Why? Look at the data: Only $106 billion funding for COVID-19 issues but $826 billion to bail out mostly Democrat cities and states, pension funds, grants for universities and public K-12 schools, child tax credits, minimum wage increases, and rental assistance. What do these items have to do with COVID-19 or stimulus Republicans are asking.
What about big tech companies with Democrat CEOs restricting free speech? Our Democrat/Union controlled public school children not allowed to return to classes despite overwhelming science saying otherwise? Private, religious and charter schools have been open just fine. Trump gave us the vaccine in only one year when experts said that could not be done. That fast development was key to our recovery today and will save many future lives. Biden hates oil, gas and fracking and stopped the Keystone pipeline. How do you like your increasing gas and heating oil prices Snyder?
I think Snyder should stop his hateful focus on Republicans and look more objectively at his fellow Democrats in power who are destroying our democracy by executive orders and our county by open borders. All while hiding behind their wall.
John Hartman
Eaton
