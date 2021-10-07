To the editor:
Domestic terrorism? Hate crimes? Give us a break, National School Boards Association with your requesting brainless Biden's help to silence the parents at school board meetings. They are patriots defending their children against both an oppressive government and a public school system that are destroying our country and the education and minds of our children.
An oppressive government that demands vaccines and mask wearing against the COVID 19 variant that is winding down in Europe and now in the U.S. Meanwhile, allowing millions of illegal immigrants to spread across our country from our southern border with no mask or vaccine mandates in order to flip swing states and compromise our elections.
A very expensive public education system that has put our country's education rank down to 25th in the world with communist China at the top. Filling our children's minds with critical race theory trash by singling out all white people as inferior just like the Nazis did to the Jews in order to divide and conquer Europe.
It is the public school system and many teachers and their unions who should be singled out for domestic terrorism and hate crimes as they push us towards socialism and when that fails, communism. Your voice matters at public school board meetings and your vote matters in 2022.
John Hartman
Eaton
