To the editor:
Here are some facts. Did you go to public school? You had to get mandated vaccinations to attend. Were you in the military? You had to get mandated vaccinations.
When I and my family emigrated from Germany to the U.S. in 1952 we had to get the mandated smallpox vaccinations. My younger brother, born here in 1954 had to get the smallpox vaccination.
My generation all got the polio vaccinations and later the oral drops. Smallpox has been eradicated, polio has been eradicated. Vaccines work.
The COVID 19 virus will not magically go away until way more people receive the proven remedy, the current vaccinations. I just read that more people have died from the virus in Florida than the deaths of our troops in Afghanistan.
You know how many hospital wards are full of people suffering from getting the vaccinations? None. Rely on scientists, not Facebook or Fox News (even Fox News has a vaccination mandate) or radio talking heads or politicians or clergy for the best advice about your healthcare during this pandemic.
Joe Keller
Brownfield, Maine
