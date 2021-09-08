To the editor:
So the valley is losing residents. Seems simple to me. The valley has over 500 STR residential houses. If each of those residential houses were rented to families of let's say four, then you would have 2,000 more people living in the valley and not leaving because there's no place to live.
Have you all seen the ridiculous prices of the homes up there? There's no working family that can afford to live in Conway. Heck, they can come to Florida and live close to the beaches for one-third the price.
Love the valley and loved living there but if things stay the way they are you'll be running out of workers to cater to all the tourist unless housing for families comes back fast.
Honestly, who can afford to live there besides rich out of state people? Hopefully this will be figured out soon and the valley will again be a place for families.
Joe Castiglia
Vero Beach, Fla.
