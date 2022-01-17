To the editor:
My wife and I have been skiing Attitash since before they had snowmaking. You may remember this place was once called the Velvet Carpet (I hope that I have that right) for its impeccable grooming.
We remember many of the Attitash general managers along the way. They did a great job and it was the best place to ski. We rented a condo for the ski season at Attitash Woods some 25 years ago, later purchased a place at Mountainside — loved the place. Then, we built a nice home at Bearfoot Creek. We were one of the first to build there. Our three sons, their wives and now six grandkids love skiing Attitash and our sons all skied for the Attitash race team.
The article in the Sun was excellent and the individuals interviewed accurately captured the unfortunate current culture and blatant lack of leadership and caring generated from both Vail corporate and Vail local management. We know many of the staff at Attitash and believe that they try hard and do the best they can even in light of Vail’s incompetence.
It is a shame how quickly Vail has ruined the Attitash brand. Peak started the trail to ruin and Vail is trying hard to finish it. Vail is an Epic failure. It is so poorly run, even the basics: the failure to hire staff, the failure to make snow, the failure to operate their antiquated lifts and their bad decisions to open the right connector trails. One example, without the Abenaki lift, for a customer to get from Attitash to Bear Peak, one needs to take a trail called Bear Back which is so flat one needs ice skates, not skis, to make this trip.
Having said this, Vail’s most important failure is their answers for the problems that they have caused and the decisions they have made. They should know better. Their answers are just excuses. Every business has challenges and good management teams address and fix the problems. They don’t blame others from supply chains to weather. The ski business is their business and they should know what to do. Their predecessors did and they did a great job.
Vail has nearly (and I say nearly because I remain hopeful) destroyed the Attitash brand in two short years. When Vail took over, I recall real estate ads that said, “Vail owned” Attitash. The valley was so hopeful and excited. It is no wonder that I don’t see this label on real estate ads anymore. What a shame.
Thanks for writing this article. I hope the mountain operations improve.
Joe Carlucci
Beverly Farms, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.