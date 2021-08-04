To the editor:
Dear Gov. Sununu:
I urge you veto SB89 for two reasons, the first being pragmatic.
The U.S. Senate will pass the For the People Act in some form, probably sooner rather than later. NH SB89 nullifies that federal act as it applies to elections within New Hampshire. If you allow SB89 to become law, henceforth, federal elections in New Hampshire will have to be matched by separate elections for state and local offices, with separate registration and voting requirements, separate ballots, and possibly separate election days. The cost of holding elections will double for every city and town and the taxpayers will pay that bill whether they vote or not.
The second reason is a matter of perception. In the early nineteenth century, and especially in the years leading up to the Civil War, some states attempted to enforce their perceived right to nullify federal laws with which they disagreed.
Although the Constitution is silent on the issue, federal courts, including the Supreme Court, consistently declared that states have no right to nullify federal laws.
It may be argued – and I’m sure it will be — that because SB89 seeks to nullify the For the People Act only within the borders of New Hampshire it is a valid law. Not may people outside the state will know or understand the distinction. Knowing that perception exceeds reality, do we want to be perceived as a state that revived the rejected policy of nullification?
Joe Bagshaw
Center Conway
