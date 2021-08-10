To the editor:
I am a homeowner on Pequawket Pond in Conway. I live here. Recently, I encountered two people that had pulled onto my beach with their kayak for swimming.
I questioned as to what they were doing and relayed that they were on private property. I was quickly informed by the arrogant gentleman that I did not own the water.
Even though his kayak was beached on my property, he obviously believes that he is entitled to swim there. So if you happen to own property on or around the pond and own a large yellow and orange tandem kayak, our beach is private. And please inform your renters that our beach is not their beach, no matter how they want to spin it.
Joanne Gallant
Conway
