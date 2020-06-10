To the editor:
Over the past two months, we have seen how much we all need to rely on a strong, informed, and caring government. This is true for our local as well as our national leaders. It is time to look to leaders who care about the people whom they govern.
When we emerge from this COVID-19 crisis we will need state and local leaders who will help us rebuild our community life. More than ever, we will need leaders who will listen and will hear all voices. Katey Branch, who is running for Maine State Senate in District 19, is just such a candidate.
I have known Katey in many roles, as an organizer of non-profits, as a small-business owner, as an environmental educator and community leader. I have seen her facilitate conversations with people of diverse points of view, work to change community policies and create solutions. Katey has always worked with people of diverse ages, interests and abilities, and values the independence that is unique to Maine.
Our next chapter will be written by leaders like Katey Branch. Please support her for Maine Senate District 19.
Joan Beal
Norway, Maine
