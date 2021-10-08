To the editor:
In response to Ann Haralambie’s letter to the editor dated Sept. 4:
I don’t agree that hydroxychloroquine and especially ivermectin are ineffective and inappropriate for treating COVID. Both drugs are safe and have been administered in billions of doses to humans to treat malaria and parasites. These drugs are also known to have powerful antiviral properties.
COVID is basically a two-stage illness. The first stage is the viral stage. During the viral stage, ivermectin has been proven to prevent hospitalizations by 86 percent by taking down the viral load. The typical symptoms of COVID in this stage are cough, runny nose, sore throat and fever.
The second stage of COVID is called the cytokine storm. This is where the immune system overreacts and attacks our own bodies, leading to inflammation and clotting in our lungs. I agree that ivermectin is useless in this stage of COVID. This is the terrifying phase of the disease. If ivermectin is used early in the viral stage, the viral load will be knocked down and the patient will recover enough to avoid hospitalization 86 percent of the time.
Dr. Tess Lawrie has compiled extensive research verifying the efficacy of ivermectin. She is a consultant to The World Health Organization. Additionally, many countries have used ivermectin with great success in prophylactically preventing COVID.
We now know that COVID will be with us and that all of us will come in contact with it. Also, we know that the vaccine’s protection only lasts six to eight months. I ask, wouldn’t you want a medicine that is cheap, safe and effective to lower your viral load to keep you out of the hospital?
Jim Woodall
Fort Myers, Fla.
