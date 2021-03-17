To the editor:
Generally, when those on the political right endeavor to define the political left, they get it wrong. I offer this alternative to Tom McLaughlin’s column "Evolution of 'Left & Right'," substituting liberal and conservative for left and right. That’s because the extreme left and the extreme right suffer from a common corruption — authoritarian regimes.
The right often refers to its conservative values, and when enumerated they usually include limited government, personal liberty, individual responsibility, free markets, property rights, the rule of law and the principles and rights set forth in the United States Constitution.
Yet these values do not define conservatism, simply because liberals include all of them on a values list and more.
Liberals acknowledge that we Homo sapiens are interdependent — that our very survival as individuals and as a species is reliant upon the human institution of government, which provides not only for the common defense but also for the general welfare.
Markets ought to be free, but free market allocation of resources does not necessarily mean equitable participation. History demonstrates that markets are not serendipitously self-regulating but tend toward manipulation and monopoly.
The liberal feels a moral commitment to not only the rule of law but also to the remediation of socioeconomic circumstances, which though not illegal are inherently unjust. The liberal also feels an obligation to take measures to achieve a more equitable balance. The liberal embraces the brotherhood and sisterhood of humankind and seeks to provide for the basic needs of the elderly, the infirm and those who are intellectually short-changed by Mother Nature.
Conservatives thump the Constitution like a bible yet fail to recognize that its authors were liberals, drawing upon the best ideas of The Enlightenment.
Eschewing monarchy, aristocrat and the temporal authority of the Church, the Constitution was a singularly, spectacularly, revolutionarily progressive document.
On specific issues, I reject McLaughlin’s contention that private health insurers reduce costs, as the opposite is true.
Tom says that trillions spent on social programs have failed to reduce poverty, yet Social Security and Medicare have lifted millions out of poverty. Liberals would lower the cost of higher education in order to strengthen the middle class and preserve America’s leadership in the world.
No liberal or Democrat I know favors illegal immigration or open borders. Liberals do favor reasonable regulation of firearms, and we understand that the missing words from Tom’s Second Amendment quote are “a well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State …” thus rendering the Second Amendment the most ambiguous clause in the Constitution. (The central government had no standing army in 1787.)
A principal difficulty with conservatism is that it has no mechanism for social progress, nor does it seem to regard this as a problem.
Jim Salmon
Center Conway
