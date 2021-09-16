To the editor:
I am truly amazed by certain individuals in this valley that feel as though they are entitled to publicly harass the Cannell family over the sale of their motel. The arrogance is truly astounding and their wildly misplaced anger needs to be directed elsewhere. These keyboard warriors publicly shaming the Cannell Family for selling their business is trolling at its finest.
The Cannells clearly made a decision that was best for their situation and unless you are a part of the Cannell family that decision and their situation is literally none of your business. Have some respect.
I’d also like to remind the disgruntled group to look directly across the street at the breathtakingly beautiful Scenic Vista which was graciously and generously donated by the Cannell family to the state of New Hampshire for the public to enjoy.
So stop being ungrateful, stop the trolling, and start having some class.
Jessica Larkin
Bartlett
