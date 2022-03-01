Last fall, I visited some retirees in Maine and was given a pleasurable garden tour. These folks were always gardeners, but with the ability to grow a couple cannabis plants they indicated their gardening interests had expanded into various crops. I thought, what better a time, during a pandemic, to be growing your own food and some therapeutic cannabis for yourself. I guarantee the grandkids won't ever touch grandpa's cannabis.
The GOP in New Hampshire has foregone legalizing cannabis, but now sees it as appropriate for sale in the state liquor stores. Is this another fine example of GOP socialism?
There are barriers to this plan. First, it is not legal for the state sell a federally illegal product. Also, it was recently decided that it is a violation of interstate commerce laws for the state of Maine to restrict ownership of cannabis production and distribution. This begs the question, are state monopolies in the retail distribution of liquor legal?
Listening to New Hampshire House testimony (available on Youtube) regarding cannabis was enlightening, despite its painful length. Interesting data was presented. Alcohol incidence in schools appears to be minimal. In 2020, 341 death in New Hampshire were directly attributed to alcohol consumption. How many decades, or is it centuries, will we wait for similar numbers to accumulate regarding cannabis use?
Recently, Dr. Jackson wrote a cannabis-oriented letter indicating some side effects. When someone engages in something long-considered illegal under the law, it is no wonder anxiety can sometimes be associated with cannabis use.
Importantly for New Hampshire residents, a friend from Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont or New York will never be able to legally give you a strain to grow in your backyard that accommodates your response to cannabis. "Live Free or Die"?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.