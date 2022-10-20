To the editor:
“See Something, Say Something," is a slogan that sprang up shortly after the World Trade Center attack in 2001. The reference was to an observance of something that might cause physical harm to others.
To the editor:
“See Something, Say Something," is a slogan that sprang up shortly after the World Trade Center attack in 2001. The reference was to an observance of something that might cause physical harm to others.
But what about emotional harm? Over the course of the past several months, I have driven by a very large (expletive deleted) Biden banner hanging from a nearby home. While I recognize the owner of the property has the right to freedom of speech, the use of that word, particularly in reference to the president of our country, bothers me.
Most of the time I avoid looking towards the house. On a recent drive by I could not help but notice the extensive Halloween decorations directly in front of said banner. The owners of the home seem to be welcoming youngsters to come trick or treat. The thought of parents exposing children to such language sickens me. There’s my “See Something.”
Here’s my “Say Something.” What would you say to a child who might be able to read the banner when they ask what it means? What does it say to older kids who are quite capable of reading the sign and unfortunately know what it means? What are we teaching them?
We are blessed to be living in a free country where we are entitled to our own opinions but do we not have a responsibility to the next generation to also teach respect?
Regardless of where your political allegiances lie, think about the next generation? Communication and the words we use make an impact on not only young minds but on all of us. How is the divisiveness in this country going to improve if we cannot communicate like adults and teach our children that words matter?
P.S. And now there are two.
Jeanne Wright
Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.