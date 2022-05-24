During the winter, there was minimal noise and music from the rental properties as the windows and doors were mostly closed. The warmer weather brings more visitors and all are emerging outside on the lawns, patio and decks.
My greatest distress is the noise generated from multiple guests and music. Others have written to the editor about their concern from increased traffic and speeding for the safety of their children playing outside. Some are fearful of the increased number of strangers. Families who rent want to continue to rent short-term rental homes based on their family vacation needs.
I propose that home owners may continue to rent their properties but with restrictions. Your neighbors do not want to be responsible, monitor or be disturbed by your guests.
1. No more than six adults for each private home (no restriction on number of children).
2. No longer advertise that you have 12-13 beds available with the exception of school or sport groups.
3. No more than three autos parked in the driveway overnight.
4. Owners in residential areas need to supervise their guests with outdoor cameras for the number of people and autos.
5. Each primary short-term renter must obtain and post their own fire permit for any open fires.
6. Owners are charged a fee for a town STR complaint telephone line which covers the cost of a town employee.
7. If complaints exceed 10 calls in one month, the owner is prohibited from renting for one month.
Please submit more of your recommendations to the editor and Conway selectmen as I would like to see a change in our community.
