To the editor:
There is humanity left in this world, and it made me proud to be a witness to life tonight.
My dog got loose and ran into the roundabout between Hannafords and PetSmart. My wife and I set our cars and blinkers on either side and tried to catch her.
Something wonderful happened. Everyone stopped. Streams of cars. ... no one honked or complained. They all got out and tried to help us. They stopped traffic, moved their cars when our dog moved too far.
Today, humanity redeemed itself. People offered their leftovers, risked their lives to step in front of other cars to save a strange'rs dog. God bless them all and I can only say thank you.
We are locals, business owners, volunteer firefighter and so heartfelt appreciative that people still care. Tonight brought back a spark of hope. Thank you to all of the strangers and locals we don't know that helped save a stranger's dog.
Jason Skinner
North Conway
