To the editor:
At the beginning of the pandemic, when scientists and doctors were first telling us that COVID-19 is so super-contagious that only N95-rated masks or higher are effective against inhaling the virus, I happened to walk into a Home Depot one day without a mask, looking to buy an N-95-rated mask. At the time, retailers like Home Depot did not yet require masks to enter their private property.
Another customer, a lady (I use that term colloquially), who was wearing an ordinary paper surgical mask, suddenly made a bee-line over to me and began berating me for not wearing a mask myself. She literally said that I was endangering her life by not wearing one, too.
In contrast to her panicky and frenzied verbal attack on me, I calmly looked her in the eye and politely pointed out to her that her own mask was not N95-rated. Undeterred, she retorted that her mask was nonetheless “helping” her to remain safe. I pressed her to explain how exactly her mask was “helping,” but she had no answer.
I then fired the ultimate logic-torpedo into her bow: “If the mask you’re wearing protects you,” I asked her, “then why do you care if I’m wearing one or not, since you’re already protected, right?” The hit devastated her. She was momentarily speechless. Then she stuttered forth feebly, “It helps me — it helps me.” The look in her eyes as she said it betrayed an admission of defeat. Although I almost wanted to, I didn’t rub it in her face. I just said that I was not endangering her or anyone else’s life by not wearing a mask, and I walked away and did my shopping.
I thought of that prior incident recently when reading the various strident letters to the editor also espousing the argument that people — including schoolchildren— should be required to wear masks, especially because of the Delta variant. These letters all parroted the same feeble argument that that poor Home Depot lady had made to me months before: masks “help” keep us safe. These mask-advocates don’t and won’t explain exactly how masks keep us safe, they just demand that everyone else blindly accept their conclusion that they do. It’s called peer-pressure conformity under stress, and it’s wrong.
Masks generally don’t keep us safe, or safer than not wearing masks — at least when the masks are not N95-rated or higher. Moreover, most people don’t have access to N95-rated masks to begin with much less will people, even if they have such access and support mandatory mask-wearing, wear such particular masks over more comfortable ones.
In fact, arguably, masks make people less safe, because they force people to constantly touch their faces with their non-sterile hands as they adjust their masks or take them off or put them on. (Ironically, mask-advocates don’t propose requiring people — including schoolchildren — to wear gloves or to wash their hands frequently.) Masks have other disadvantages as well, including, for all or some people, limiting breathing or proper oxygenation.
One recent letter writer said that people should be required to wear masks so that they won’t breath on others. That’s ludicrous. People breath on others or breath in their same air all the time — even while wearing non-95-rated masks. Another recent letter writer said that the proof of the effectiveness of masks is evident from the fact that states where masks are not mandatory are experiencing an explosion in Delta variant cases. However, that is ludicrous as well. There is absolutely no correlation between the two. New Hampshire does not mandate masks, and yet it is faring better in terms of infection rates than jurisdictions where masks are mandatory.
People, including schoolchildren, have a constitutional right, albeit not absolute, to control over their bodies. Whether someone wears a mask or is vaccinated is a personal decision that should be left up to each adult and/or child’s parents. And that is true no matter how abusively mask-advocates act towards those who disagree with them.
James E. Pietrangelo, II
North Conway
