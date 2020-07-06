To the editor:
After reading Heather Wallace’s letter to the editor I had to immediately respond. Her letter is emblematic of a dangerous mindset in America these days that is undermining the very civil rights and liberty she invokes. Ms. Wallace blames the incident on Cpl. Washburn and Officer Bourque — rather than on herself and Christopher Spinney.
You cannot have civil rights without law and order, and vice versa. If you are stopped by a police officer and believe that he or she violated your civil rights by such stop, then your only recourse is to not resist an order or arrest by the officer but to seek redress of grievances through legal process after the fact.
If the inspection sticker was expired on the car Mr. Spinney and Ms. Wallace were riding in, Cpl. Washburn had every authority under law to stop their car and ask the driver for identification and registration, and, if the driver refused, the officer had every authority under law to place him under arrest, and to use such force as reasonable under the circumstances to effectuate that arrest, including deploying his Taser and pepper spray. Once Mr. Spinney refused the officer’s order, Ms. Wallace herself should have, for the safety of her child, either demanded Mr. Spinney cooperate, or immediately exited the vehicle with her child after informing Cpl. Washburn of her intent to do so. Whatever trauma the child suffered, if any, was solely due to Mr. Spinney’s and Ms. Wallace’s own actions.
The real terrorists in this country are those people, including many in BLM and Antifa, who think that they can do literal and figurative violence to the law in order to impose their fascist agenda upon the free people of this nation.
I support Cpl. Washburn and Officer Bourque.
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
