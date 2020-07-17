To the editor:
I was surprised to see that my recent letter to the editor prompted this newspaper’s publisher, Mark Guerringue, to respond with a column. I appreciate his efforts to explain his editorial decisions and correct my assumptions of his political beliefs. To be clear, I did not assume Guerringue agreed with McLaughlin simply because he published the columns. Being in a small town, I had heard through the grapevine that he shared political beliefs with McLaughlin. Clearly, these were false rumors, and I apologize for making incorrect conclusions.
I am sure others will have much more to say about Guerringue’s column, but I would like to address why I have continuously responded and supposedly “complained” about McLaughlin’s columns over the years.
Guerringue states that he would “never publish racist untruths from Holocaust deniers or groups claiming that Blacks or other ethnic groups are inferior to whites.” I will let others decide if the paper actually lives up to that claim, but as a gay man living and working in this community, I do yearn for a time that LGBTQ people will be afforded the same respect. This paper has continuously published Tom’s columns which declare homosexuality as “intrinsically disordered,” equate being gay with pedophelia, use bigoted slurs such as “lavender mafia” and endlessly attack trangender people. I do not wish to control or limit the political discourse that takes place in this paper. The Conway Daily Sun should be a place where we as a community can express our variety of political beliefs. I know that being LGBTQ is not a political belief. It is not a disorder and it does not make us lesser people. We are not out to harm children or indoctrinate them with our gayness.
I do not care about McLaughlin’s hateful religious beliefs and I don’t think that we should have to read about it in our local paper. I look forward to the time that Guerringue agrees with me that being LGBTQ is not up for political debate and that his paper is above allowing others to demean us in the name of political discourse and free speech. In the meantime, I will still read the paper daily and will appreciate seeing the myriad of views expressed from my community as we all figure out how to live in this beautiful and crazy world.
Greg Vander Veer
Glen
