To the editor:
Lately, I have contemplating the meaning of flying the American flag. I consider myself a patriot, but as I travel the country, I discern that in 2022 flying the American flag is synonymous with being a MAGA American.
I know many people who do not prescribe to MAGA principles and beliefs but still proudly fly the American flag. As supporters of the United States of America, they, too, want to show their love and support.
Although I am an American patriot, I am a world citizen who believes we share this planet, no matter of national boundaries; that we should take care of each other and the planet we live on.
I did not know that a flag for planet Earth existed until I discovered the International Flag of Planet Earth (IFOPE) designed by Oskar Pernefeldt, a scholar of flags and a believer that the flag is a reminder that we all share this planet — with all of its challenges and possibilities.
Our home now flies IFOPE. Centered in the flag, seven rings form a flower — a symbol of life on Earth. The rings are linked to each other, which represents how everything on our planet, directly or indirectly, are linked. The blue field represents water which is essential to life — also as the oceans cover most of our planet’s surface. The flower’s outer rings form a circle which could be seen as a symbol of Earth as a planet and the blue surface could represent the universe.
The United States of America needs a flag, but so does Earth. What a statement we all would make by flying the IFOPE. As Indira Gandhi said — I do not like carving the world into segments; we are one world.
Greg Marsello
Jackson
