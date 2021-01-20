To the editor:
The other day I was driving through Eaton and saw a Confederate flag flying prominently from someone’s home. It angered me seeing that, especially in light of the attack by white supremacists on our Capitol and parading the Confederate flag inside while someone used an American Flag to beat a police officer.
Why did it anger me? Because the Confederate flag is a symbol of racism. It does not represent a time in our history we should be glorifying. Racism is not, as many believe, hating some because of their color. It is believing that someone of a different color is inferior. Read this excerpt from a speech on March 21, 1861, by Alexander Stephens, vice president of the Confederate States:
“They rested upon the assumption of the equality of races. This was an error ... Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition ...”
He goes on to say that it was God who created the races unequal. He also goes on to espouse many more offensive ideas. The name of the speech is the “Cornerstone Speech” where slavery is the cornerstone of the new government they proposed to establish. Now do you know why that flag is offensive?
Graham Selby
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.