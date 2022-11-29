To the editor:
There was a recent letter concerning the use of “public” funds for students attending religious schools and provisions in our N.H. Constitution. The author was evidently not aware of two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled for Montana families where the issue was using a tax credit scholarship program to send their children to a religious school which had been denied by the state. The state argued that an amendment in their state Constitution prevented public funds going to religious schools. Their “Blaine” amendment was similar to our N.H. Constitution, Part 2, Article 83. Justice Samuel Alito wrote that if a state funds private education institutions, it cannot discriminate against parents who choose to send their children to religious schools.
The Supreme Court ruled in a Maine case involving their school tuitioning program that provides assistance to parents in towns that do not offer certain grade levels to send their children to other schools for those grades. Again, the Supreme Court has ruled that religious schools cannot be discriminated against if public funds go to families who then choose the school for their children. As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “As noted, a neutral benefit program in which public funds flow to religious organizations through the independent choices of private benefit recipients does not offend the Establishment Clause.”
These “Blaine” amendments were born out of religious bigotry when Catholic families arrived here to find public schools using Protestant Bibles. I have introduced legislation to repeal our “Blaine” amendment. There can be no excuse not to repeal this remnant of anti-religious, anti-Catholic bigotry. The U.S. Supreme Court has spoken and now it is time for our Legislature to speak by voting for the repeal and send it to a vote of the people of New Hampshire.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli
Tuftonboro
