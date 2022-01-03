To the editor:
For 36 years, I’ve owned property in the Village District of Edelweiss. Our family uses the property throughout the year as well as a short-term rental to help with maintenance costs of a second home.
STRs have been widely discussed as of late. Many discussions are in a negative viewpoint about issues that some STRs have caused. We are responsible owners and spend great effort vetting renters to ensure that no issues occur. In the 36 years, we have never had a call out, not one.
The property is in pristine condition since we open our home for others to enjoy. We rent to many families that come back year after year to spend their vacation and their money in the MWV area.
Many stories paint STRs with a very broad brush. There are many positive STR owners that have never had issues. These STR owners and their renters bring large amounts of tourist revenue to Madison and Conway.
We are not against regulations, not even a licensing fee to help control the “bad apples.” We want to keep the peaceful and beautiful community that we love, but an all-out ban infringes on our property rights.
An issue that keeps getting raised is lack of housing for local employees. Towns need to think about allowing rental communities to be built to support residents. Please support SB249. Learn about the bill. Regulation is good for all, a complete ban of STRs is not. Let’s learn to compromise.
Glen Bressalmo
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.