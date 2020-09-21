To the editor:
A message sent to my senators and representative: I am deeply saddened by your willingness to follow your party leader in the fabricated post office calamity claiming it critical that we must have additional funding to operate and meet the anticipated demand.
I’m familiar with the origins of the USPS and perpetual debt of their operations. When I hear the battle cry “save the post office,” I ask from what? I say the unions, obedient politicians and a biased media who have kept the service in perpetual debt and beholding to them.
It’s past time we established a management system that provides sufficient funds and independent operations for a reliable/efficient USPS. The director has the capability to establish such a system, however, the perpetual ankle-biters will make it difficult to achieve keeping their self-serving political playground active.
But the real political issue has nothing to do with the USPS rather the voting in the upcoming election and the concept of mailed in unsolicited ballots to individuals before their eligibility been verified, is a certain recipe for disaster and a litigation pandemic.
Politicians immediately pounced claiming this is the President Donald Trump’s transparent attempt for voter suppression. Nothing could be further from the truth. He is protecting our sacred duty to vote by qualified persons so we remain a government that derives its powers from the consent of the governed; the bed rock ideology of our government of, for and by the people, decided by qualified people.
Voting at the polls or by absentee ballot where a voter is determined qualified before a ballot is provided and validated when the ballot is accepted preserves the very basic concept of government of, for and by qualified people. Your apparent willingness to bypass this process is disturbing and challenges my confidence in you representing me in Congress.
George Howard
Jackson
