If one wanted an administration committed to the destruction of America, there could not be a better one than the Biden administration.
The demented socialist puppet in the White House has created massive inflation, ended America’s energy independence, given the Taliban billions of dollars worth of military equipment as the result of a humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan thus encouraging Russian and Chinese aggression, labeled parents domestic terrorists for standing up to radical school teachers, attempted to create a disinformation board to curb freedom of speech, weaponizing government agencies including 87,000 new IRS agents, raided conservatives’ homes and even arrested an elderly former member of the Trump Administration at an airport by putting him in leg irons, and incredibly allowed over 5 million unvetted illegals to cross the southern border, among them terrorists, drug dealers, freeloaders and human traffickers.
How could anyone with a logical mind support such policies unless they want to replace our Constitution and freedoms with a socialist dictatorship?
When that nasty, Trump-hating woman columnist and others spew their venom in this paper, it only increases support for the MAGA agenda considering the repugnance of many of these leftists. I actually hope they continue their juvenile rants.Want to save America? Vote Republican.
