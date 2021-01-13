To the editor:
Today, the president using a litany of lies, incited a crowd of protesters to do "whatever it takes." No one should be surprised that they later stormed the Capitol. Donald Trump has stopped at nothing in his aim to overturn this fair election.
Also, Georgia elected two Democratic senators, a victory largely credited to the relentless efforts of Stacey Abrams from whom an election was actually stolen. In 2018, Abrams lost the election for governor of Georgia by 55,000 votes after 670,000 voters had their registrations purged and another 53,000 were unable to vote because their registrations were pending, all overseen by the Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who was running against her.
Instead of turning to lies and incendiary speech, Abrams, with grit and inspiration, founded Fair Fight Action to register voters and get them to the polls. She used the tools of democracy to win a hotly contested election in a rejection of Trump and a rebuke of Republican senators who have supported this unfit president for the past four years and just lost their majority.
Genevieve Christy
Wonalancet
