To the editor:
I am writing in support of Mark McConkey’s bid to be elected once again for state representative from Carroll County District 3.
I served many years with Mark in the New Hampshire House of Representatives when I was chair of the Public Works and Highway Committee and as Speaker of the House. Mark was always very diligent in his duties as a chairman, committee member or a member of the House, especially when it came to representing his constituents.
On a few occasions when we disagreed on an issue Mark would come to me and said while he understood my position, he had to represent his constituents, so he could not vote my way. His knowledge of so many issues; from septic systems; water and lakes, highway issues made him a valuable resource for the committee; the members of the House and his constituents.
Carroll County District 3 could not do any better than re-electing Mark McConkey as one of their representatives.
Gene A. Chandler
Bartlett
