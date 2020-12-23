To the editor:
In 2010, the N.H. Legislature, hostile to fair and nonpartisan redistricting, drafted new voting districts which gerrymandered dozens of towns.
Now in 2021, there's a very good chance that this gerrymandering could get worse, not better. Gerrymandering designs voting districts to benefit one party over another and make it harder for a fair election. This happened in 2010 because the group tasked with redistricting did all of their work out of the sight of the public. Transparency in this process will reduce the chances of further cheating.
Between December 2020 and the end of January 2021, volunteers working with Open Democracy N.H. and other organizations around the state will propose "petitioned warrant articles" in towns around the state. In cities, volunteers will work with city councils and boards of aldermen. Petitions will ask that a non-binding resolution calling for fair and transparent redistricting be sent to our state elected officials.
The town of Tamworth is one of an expected 75-100 municipalities with petitions or resolutions underway for the N.H. Resolution for Nonpartisan Fair Redistricting. Conway passed a similar warrant article earlier in 2020. You can start a fair-redistricting petitioned warrant article in your town by gathering 25 signatures from your neighbors and friends.
Ready to launch a petition in your town? Get started at Open Democracy’s fair redistricting web page https://www.opendemocracynh.org/warrant_article_initiative, or contact Open Democracy Deputy Director Brian Beihl at brian@opendemocracy.me.
Sign up for support, find out more about unfair gerrymandering, get a sample petitioned warrant article language, and connect to groups around the state that are also working to ensure fair and transparent redistricting.
Ellen Farnum & Gabrielle Watson
Tamworth
